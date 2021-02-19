Ruben de la Barrera wants him Sports of continuity to the triumph with Guijuelo, but he knows that the Racing de Ferrol it won’t make it easy at all. The departmental team has taken a step forward with the arrival of Cristóbal Parralo and the blue and white coach expects a rival who will look for the game from the first minute:

Racing: “I have faced them several times, some of the players are still there. We have as a reference the game they played last week against Compos. Good organization, good pressure and an intense, aggressive team. As long as you are not one hundred percent “They are going to take advantage of their chances. It’s a game to be plugged in from the first moment, because Racing will come looking for us and they will do it well.”

Moral: “The victory the other day has to help. The heads needed that victory, a positive result. We are seeing in this competition that nothing is free, everything costs and you have to win it. We saw it in those final 12 minutes, the fear of losing what you deserved before. That came out and now he has to help us. It was very very important and the fact of having won has to give us wings “.

Stopped ball: “In defense we have to be attentive and concentrated so that nothing happens. They have important people, who go with everything and with a visible physical presence. In offense it is difficult to explain what we are. We have good pitchers, people in the area rival hurts, but that does not translate into goals. Hopefully tomorrow we will have the option to contribute goals to the team in that facet “.

Adri castro: “One thing is very clear. You can speak to the boys from two perspectives. One is from the truth and the other from what a priori they want to hear. I want these young boys to have the greatest presence in the first team and a performance I really want to help them and for that I work with them. I’m waiting for them to break the door. It’s that simple. Things have to be deserved. With Adri I am very confident that he will be an important player for Deportivo. And we are in the way for that to happen. Meanwhile, he is a player who has to make a lot more noise. Personally I demand of him because I know that he is capable of offering me what he is offering multiplied by ten. I look forward to that performance and we are trying to help him, although Sometimes that goes against what people from outside can tell you at some point. “

Gandoy: “With Yago I have commented on many occasions that I worked with boys in similar positions and with similar conditions. Also where can their improvement lie and where it can be influenced. Me as a coach and he as a player, to face it and be clear about it. And be the one player I consider him to be. He is much more than he thinks and is still far from what I think he is. He seems to me like a boy with a lot of football, but what I want in this case, as a coach, is to help him. a very nice player and the step and improvement is that he becomes a very good player. And for that everyone must do their part “.