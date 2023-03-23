The Belgian symbol of the AC Milan bankruptcy market, for Adli and Origi the value is halved. And Leah too…

Six for the price of one. It looks like an offer from a supermarket flyer, it’s a photograph of the devaluation of the Milan squad: a summer ago, to make sure of snatching Leao from the Italian champions without even negotiating, a check for 150 million euros would have been needed, those of the clause ; today, however, the same figure could be reached by adding the current values ​​of Kalulu, Tomori, De Ketelaere, Origi, Adli and Rafa himself.

Because the Scudetto gives but also takes away, especially if the pace of the wearer is that of the Milan 2023 version. A team in a crisis of identity and results, which lives inside a paradox and struggles to get out of it: while dreaming of advancing in the Champions board, as in the golden age, risks missing the train for the next edition. And the effects are felt on market estimates: in August, the sextet just mentioned shone overall for 287 million tickets, today they are worth 137 less. See also Further sale, De Vrij could now remain even without renewal

cdk in free fall — One of the best-known market laws goes something like this: the more time you spend sitting on the bench, the more your price tag depreciates. This is what is happening to Charles De Ketelaere, landed at Milanello for a total of 35 million (32 plus 3 bonus) and slipped to about 20 of the current valuation. A free fall that consequently marks the whole of the latest AC Milan market, also because the investment made for CDK represents 80 percent of the total expenditure for the players bought by Maldini and Massara in the summer. For the young Belgian, dt and ds have gone to figures never touched during their management (Leao in 2019 had cost 28 million, Tomori 29 in 2021) and the “balance” between expenditure and yield so far is bankruptcy: never decisive, never sign and increasingly saddened, De Ketelaere is the manifesto of a deeply disappointing shopping campaign. See also Dinamo Zagreb, ultra danger: Milan have their fans move to San Siro

the other flops — The same goes for Adli and Origi, two other big market flops that could say goodbye at the end of the season. The appearances of the French attacking midfielder, almost unused by Pioli who fielded him as a starter only once, in October against Verona, have halved his value (from 10 to 5 million), the impalpable performance of the Belgian ex Liverpool would make life difficult for the Milan also in case of sale in June. How much would an interested club offer for a striker with just two goals in 25 appearances?

the collapsed wall — Milan’s strong point since the Scudetto had been an almost impervious defense, and the pair in the center of the wall had seen their value skyrocket up to top player figures: this summer Tomori was a defender worth at least 50 million, Kalulu was worth one thirty. The defenseless Devil who has resumed scoring goals in Udine is also suffering from the sensational drop in his two centre-backs, who today travel on decidedly more “human” estimates: 30 million for the Englishman — back to the starting price, the one at which the Milan had bought him from Chelsea — and 20 for the Frenchman. On the other side of the pitch, the Rossoneri flew on the wings of Leao, a jewel who no longer scores or laughs: the crisis of recent months lightens the Rossoneri’s capital of points and millions. And we’re still in March… See also Pobega and his brothers: from Plizzari to Colombo, how Milan fans are doing on loan

March 23 – 00:02

