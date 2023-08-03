Onerous transfer and right of redemption for the Bergamo club. Now all we need is the last yes from the Belgian player

Andrew Elephant

All that’s missing is the yes from the player and next year Charles De Ketelaere will be a player for Atalanta. There had been requests for information and more or less extensive surveys for some time, but Milan and Dea only spoke about it in more detail in the last three days: the two companies already reached a draft agreement on Tuesday, which was finalized yesterday. Precisely on August 2, or the day on which, a year ago, the purchase of the Belgian by the AC Milan club was official. So for De Ketelaere Atalanta has been agreed on a one-year loan for around 6 million, with the right to buy. Solution to which Milan opened up after realizing that it would not have been easy to arrive at a definitive sale of their playmaker without risking a significant capital loss. Other avenues were not viable: Atalanta obviously does not consider the outright loan and it is not within their usual parameters to accept the redemption payment in favor of the club from which they buy a player.

See also Phila chases away the ghosts: dominate game-6 and send the Raptors on vacation reasons — Now the next step, necessary for the definition of the negotiation, is the player’s yes. That yesterday he was on a flight with Milan to return from the USA and today he will have to deal with his agents, obviously already aware of the developments in the situation regarding their client. The problem is not so much the salary (just over two million a year), which would not deviate too much from the salary ceilings set by the Nerazzurri club, but the motivations with which to face this new adventure. Because for Atalanta, obviously, only knowing that they have a CDK stimulated to the max by the idea of ​​wearing the Nerazzurri shirt would justify what, in any case, is a gamble for the Bergamo-based club. Stimulating, but always a gamble. Made more strategic, or in any case less “risky”, by knowing that it would not have been easy, even in terms of economic investment, to put part of the money collected from the sale of Hojlund back on the market, finding a forward judged to be certainly stronger than De Keteleare. Who in Gasperini’s set-up will definitely play an offensive role, not as a “simple” attacking midfielder.

intrigued gasp — But this could turn out to be a not-to-be-loss bet for the player as well: Atalanta can be a good place, perhaps the ideal place, to re-evaluate. The Belgian will not play in the Champions League, but with the Europa League he will still have an important European showcase at his disposal. He will find a coach, Gasperini, who always blesses quality in the service of offensive play and who hardly has a positive impact on the careers of the players he esteems. And De Ketelaere, his technique, his imaginative plays, intrigue the coach. Otherwise, Atalanta would not have given substance to the contacts with Milan to open the doors of Zingonia to the Belgian. See also FE | Vergne: fine suspended for criticizing the commissioners

sorry for the delay — If and when he crosses them, De Keteleare won’t say sorry for the delay, but in reality it will be like this. It will be at least three years late: it was 2020 – but the first Nerazzurri monitoring was perhaps even earlier – when the boy stole the eyes of half of Europe and had also enchanted those of the observers and managers of the Goddess. Nothing came of it, Atalanta tacked on Miranchuk, the Belgian completed the take-off operations in the following two years, Milan spent more than 30 million to make him land in his garden. The rest is recent history, and disappointing: for the Rossoneri club and also for the player, who has to put an annus horribilis behind him, a season only to be forgotten. Zero goals, just one assist, the never-failing support of the fans “betrayed” by a long line of missed opportunities, mistakes especially in the making. And so Pioli’s confidence gradually evaporated, despite various attempts to use him in the most congenial way for his technical characteristics, including role adjustments to bring him closer to goal, in an attempt to unblock him. But the very recent story, that of the last two days, speaks of a marriage with Atalanta which this time, yes, perhaps it will be busy: at this point it depends only on him, Charles De Keteleare. See also The three successes and two errors of Barcelona in its victory against Mallorca