Comparing the parameters before the world break and those of 2023, the Belgian has improved in his shots, passes and balls played. And that anger at Monza could be the key to turning things around

The track is monographic, but by now the development is free: observe De Ketelaere and tell what comes to mind. Everyone sees in it what he wants. A boy beset by bad luck. A boy bent under his 35 million price tag. A boy without the necessary maturity to face the pressures of a club like Milan. A boy who will soon blossom and make everyone change his mind. A boy, precisely, because Charles is 21 years old.

The last images of the boy in question that have gone around the web are those of the second half in Monza, when five minutes from the ninetieth CDK devours the goal, having Pessina block his shot with the goalkeeper out of contention. Charles lets off steam visibly, waving his arms with a mixture of anger and disbelief while Pioli on the bench smashes a bottle of water on the ground. It would have been the goal that would have closed the game, it would have been the goal that would have unlocked the Bruges blond. See also Monza, joy in the middle: beats Verona 2-0 but loses Sensi who comes out in tears

Angry — Here, in that whirling waving more than anyone has seen something new: a reaction. A rebellion against the cynical and cheating destiny which, rewinding the tape of previous mistakes, had never been seen with this intensity. And so the reasoning is trivial: anger is welcome, it will help to be meaner in front of goal next time. Seeing De Ketelaere blossom like a flower in spring is a goal of the entire Rossoneri world. First of all, because he is damned useful for a team that has a lot of competition in the Champions League area. Then because it helps him, individually, to regain confidence and never lose it again. And finally because it serves Pioli’s game system: whether it’s 4-2-3-1, 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-1-2, the presence of the attacking midfielder is not derogated from. Also because there are three in pink.

Parameters — To support those who believe they have finally seen a new spark in Charles, there is also some data. Just compare the player from the first part of the season – therefore until the world break – with that of 2023. Parameters improving. Not all but, in short, the line is by no means flat. See also "The Sultan" tells his story at the "Sharjah Exhibition"

The average of shots per game has increased (from 0.67 to 1.11), as has that of those on target (from 0.11 to 0.56). The percentage of shots in the mirror even rose from 20 to 75. And that of successful passes from 76.1 to 83.1%. The match average of balls played also increased: from 44.3 to 62.7, with an increase in those in the opponent’s area that went from 5 to 6.2. In short, something seems to be moving. All that remains is to transform that outburst of anger into one outburst of exultation.

February 21 – 18:22

