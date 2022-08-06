Stefano Pioli was up to his word: he promised Charles De Ketelaere 15 minutes of play and kept what he announced. The Belgian watched most of the friendly match in Vicenza next to Adli, sitting on the bench: then, half an hour after the restart, he got up and received the applause of Menti. On the pitch he wasted no time: about ten seconds after setting foot on the pitch, he had a goal-ball on his left, but he hit badly. Another couple of turns of hands and here is the clearest opportunity: first he asked for a penalty for a touch of the arm of the defender who tried to stem him on the bottom line, then the ball returned to his feet and kicked him on the outdoor pole. Good understanding with the Rossoneri midfielders, who tried to trigger him several times before the final whistle, Bennacer in particular.