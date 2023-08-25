Well done, encore. After the exploit against Sassuolo, the time has already come for Charles De Ketelaere to reconfirm. And what better occasion than the match that will see Atalanta engaged in the field of the newly promoted Frosinone to try to inflate the net again? The Belgian is excited, he feels appreciated (and valued) by Gasperini and finally seems to have shaken off the fear that conditioned his experience at Milan. This is why the “De Ketelaere scorer” option goes crazy on the main betting sites specializing in Serie A odds.

DE KETELAERE SCORER: THE ODDS — Half an hour. That was enough for De Ketelaere to take Atalanta in his debut match. Just a few minutes more than the verdict with which goal line technology allowed him to throw his arms in the sky and put the most difficult year of his young career behind him. A header (not really the house specialty) that unlocked a complicated match and, above all, a delicate situation. To reset everything, a goal was needed, the one that was missed in the more than a thousand minutes played in the Rossoneri shirt. It arrived immediately and now the encore in Stirpe’s away game is worth 4 with Goldbet, Betway and Better and 4.50 with Sisal, while Gazzabet and Planetwin go down to 3.75. See also This is how Twitter reacted to the victory and classification of Argentina against Australia in the World Cup in Qatar 2022

THE COMBO: 2 + DE KETELAERE SCORE — Much will also depend on the tactical choices of Gasperini, who seems oriented towards evaluating a CDK-Lookman relay with the idea of ​​perfecting the offensive mechanisms of his Atalanta. That’s why the odds (also valid in the event of a substitute’s goal) can also be combined with the victory of the Goddess in Frosinone: the combo sign 2 + De Ketelaere scorer pays 4.90 with Better and Goldbet, 5.00 with Snai and 5.75 with Sisal.

August 25th – 3.33pm

