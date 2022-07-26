Charles De Ketelaere and Hakim Ziyech are different in many things: age, technical characteristics, position on the pitch, perspectives … if in recent weeks they have been repeatedly mentioned within the same sentence it is because both have attracted the attention of Milan. And both the Belgian and the Moroccan are part of the great cauldron of the attacking midfielders, a role to be strengthened in the squad of the Italian champions in view of the next season.