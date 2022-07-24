It can’t be easy to be Charles De Ketelaere in these three to four days. In life there is worse, it is clear, but the blond now lives on a roller coaster, tossed left and right by opposing forces. Milan pulls him towards Italy, Bruges keeps him in Belgium and indeed, if he could choose he would have already sent him to Leeds, England. The longest negotiation of the summer went through several phases – the courteous courtship, the agreement with the player, the tug-of-war over the figures – and here we are at the showdown, the showdown that can last 24-48 hours, hardly of more. Please consider that, like any showdown, she tends to be nervous, not peaceful, with a potential breakup around every corner.