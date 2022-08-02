The Belgian on the Rossoneri’s Instagram profile: “I didn’t know how to react, you can’t imagine it until you’re here”

“I’m usually a calm guy, but I was very excited about Milan’s interest.” These are the first words of Charles De Ketelaere as a Rossonero, published on the official Instagram profile of the Italian champion club. “I didn’t know how to react – continues the 21-year-old attacking midfielder -. They say you can’t imagine until you’re here, when you hear it and see the fans. Until you feel the real warmth of this club and the passion. It’s different from just talking about it.” .

Hello Bruges – Bruges greeted their golden boy by posting a message on social networks: “CDK. Made in Bruges … Make us proud in Milan!”.

And Charles, in turn, thanked his old club with a short statement before leaving for Italy: “Obviously I am very happy with this next step, as a young man you have the ambition to be able to play at the top also abroad. – his words -. I want to thank everyone for the opportunities I have had here, it will always be my home “. See also Giroud in the footsteps of the giants: from Weah to Sheva, the big names in Scudetto goals

