In the last twenty minutes with Udinese the Belgian gave a taste of his qualities and moved as a modern attacking midfielder, without giving any reference points. Observe to believe

The wait at the airport and then in front of the clinic for medical examinations was just a small appetizer. Charles De Ketelaere seriously experienced the warmth of AC Milan at San Siro, welcomed with the fanfare of the Great Expectations by the Milan fans. The role of him on the other hand is suggestive, the appeal is strong and also for the boy all use this adjective. Loud. Otherwise he would not have been chased for months, otherwise Maldini & Massara would not have gone away first to Bruges and then to Lugano, otherwise Elliott / RedBird would not have pulled out 32 million cash. Right?

Talent – With Udinese, the prince Charles placed his first footprint on the lawn of the Meazza: “Nice to meet you, San Siro”, the blond posted on social media. A greeting returned with affection and enthusiasm. Reading the formations and entering the field. And also when he spoke Pioli: “he is a great talent, a very intelligent and curious guy. He has spent a particular summer, his condition has to rise but he has everything to do well ”. It comes from another football, as he knows perfectly well, but smart players adapt quickly. CDK, as the coach says, has it all: technique, game vision, depth, movements between the lines, personality. Are you missing a couple of kilos of muscle? He may be, but without exaggerating because in the gym you shouldn’t overdo it, especially for those who are called above all to propose and not to undo. See also A special spectator at the Stadium: Leao went to see his friend Cabral

Its numbers – The entry of De Ketelaere with Udinese – minute number 71 – was not trivial. The game was downhill, of course, but the homework could theoretically be enough for that. In short, taking care of one’s own territories. Charles, on the other hand, used the final twenty minutes of the catwalk to tell who he is what he can do. A couple of shoulders, just to explain that polite feet have their whys, but they are not everything. One click to go to save a balloon that was going out at the bottom. And the specialty of the house: a play by number 10, or the filter that almost put Giroud in front of the goalkeeper. Verticality: that is one of the key concepts of piolism. Repeating parties are expected with Leao. CDK against the Friulians in 25 minutes touched the ball 16 times, scored 2 dribbles, won 4 duels, recovered 2 balls and made 9 positive passes out of 10 overall. But it is interesting to observe in particular the areas where he touched those balls. See also How will Diego Aguirre's starting lineup be with the departure of Santiago Giménez?

Not even one in the canonical meters of the trocar (he had entered in place of Diaz), close to the area. He instead straddles the median line, sometimes in the Friulian half, others in his own. A backward direction that spanned the entire width of the lawn and that makes it clear how CDK loves to go get the ball, dictate the passage and like to set up without limiting itself to the clods close to the area. They are the players that Pioli likes, and who Pioli need to develop his ideas. Call it “false 10” if you like.

