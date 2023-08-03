De Ketelaere from Milan to Atalanta, the figures

Charles De Ketelaere leaves Milan to move to Atalanta. Or rather: his official ok is still missing, but everything suggests that the former attacking midfielder from Bruges will give his assent to the transfer from Milan to Bergamo at Gasperini’s court. No doubts on the other hand about the agreement between the Rossoneri and Orobic clubs: interest-bearing loan of 3 million with the right to buy out set at 23 million. So De Ketelaere’s is a farewell/goodbye to Milan: if CDK does well for Atalanta at the end of next season he will most likely be redeemed. Otherwise he could return to the Rossoneri ranks in 12 months.

Milan transfer market, Koopmeiners far away

The Milan-Atalanta affair for De Ketelaere is unrelated from the rumors of the past few hours on a survey by the Rossoneri for the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. The Bergamo-based company has a high valuation of the player (above 40 million) and has no need to raise cash especially after the sale of Hojlund to Manchester United. Hjulmand and Dominguez, on the other hand, remain hot names in Milan’s perspective. Krunic front: Fenerbache pressing on the Bosnian midfielder, but Milan don’t make discounts and release him for 15 million.

Milan transfer market, Origi between Premier and Arabia

On the starting footing (after Rebic went to Turkey) there is also Divock Origi. The former Liverpool striker, excluded from the American tour, is on the transfer market and is not part of Milan’s plans. On him the polls of some Premier League clubs (West Ham in particular) and a proposal arriving from Saudi Arabia (which would probably bring money with relative capital gains to Milan too).

Milan transfer market, Veliz? There is Tottenham

Alarm Alejo Veliz. The 21-year-old Argentine striker from Rosario Central it is no secret that he is being monitored by Milan in competition with Turin (a grenade proposal not considered appropriate by the Argentine club in recent days): but Tottenham also enters the scene (who in the meantime continues to negotiate the transfer of Harry Kane: Bayern Munich is still in pole position, but the agreement is still slipping) and Spurs risk being a very insidious rival in the race for the player whose 15 million clause is very affordable (among the other the London club could agree to leave the player a year at the Rosario).

See also Salaries in listed clubs: Lotito surpasses Agnelli but Paratici beats everyone

SOCCER MARKET, READ ALSO Vlahovic removes Romelu Lukaku from Juventus. And on Donnarumma and Kessie…

Milan, Beltran and Ekitike transfer market in perspective

Milan also follows another striker in Argentina: the 22-year-old from River Plate Lucas Beltrán (technical center forward who at home they compare to Higuain), but the French track that leads to PSG’s Hugo Ekitike should not be underestimated (on the 21-year-old also Atalanta, Inter and many clubs waiting for any end-of-market sales for the talent born in 2002).

Milan will give a thrust for a vice-Giroud striker only after the departure of De Ketelaere (and we’re almost there), Origins (there is still work to do) and possibly also Messias: the Brazilian holds back on Besiktas, he would prefer Turin (with which the possible exchange with Singo has been skipped, not considered suitable for Milan’s game). Without forgetting that Lorenzo Colombo should also leave: there is a queue for the 21-year-old AC Milan striker, with Cagliari in front of everyone (and Atalanta who would also sign him on a permanent basis, but the club based in via Aldo Rossi would not want to sell him).

AC Milan transfer market, Lenglet idea

Milan are thinking of Clement Lenglet for defence. The French centre-back is from Barcelona and returns to the Blaugrana after a season on loan at Tottenham. He has a valuation of 10 million euros. The 28-year-old is an experienced player who could be very useful for the Rossoneri rearguard in search of an important prop to put in the squad, after the departure of Gabbia and with a Kjaer who is not said to remain 100%. Another name on Moncada’s notebook is that of Maxime Esteve, left-handed midfielder born in 2002 from Montpellier.

Subscribe to the newsletter

