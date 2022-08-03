The Belgian worked in a group and could take the field in Saturday’s last friendly pre-season at Menti. Pobega recovered, still differentiated work for Origi

Already in a group, training with teammates and a match with goals. After all, how could it be otherwise? Charles De Ketelaere spent the whole retreat with Bruges and played a couple of friendlies. If he hadn’t already been optioned by AC Milan – an operation worth 36 million including bonuses -, he would also have played in the Belgian Super Cup and the first two days of the championship. Ergo, CDK is already ready for Milan. And he is aiming for Saturday’s test against Vicenza (7 pm).

cdk day – The first day at Milanello took place as expected. De Katelaere arrived at 8.30 to carry out athletic tests, had lunch in the sports center and then introduced himself to the new teammates. The first “five” was given to Alexis Saelemaekers, a Belgian like him, a couple of years apart. For sure the two will have remembered the old challenges in the Pro League between the ranks of Anderlecht and Bruges. In particular one: January 2020, the Nerazzurri’s away win at Lotto Park. Alexis starter as left winger, CDK in with a quarter of an hour to go, author of the decisive assist for Vanaken’s goal. Now they will be companions. See also Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the Final Trailer with gameplay and story

vicenza – The first workout went off in peace. Corsetta, athletic part, and match match, where Charles scored a goal in the small doors. Always in a group. He spoke with Pioli in the locker room, before entering the field. AC Milan’s last test before the start of Serie A is Saturday’s match against Vicenza (where Tommaso Mancini plays, the 2004 striker who is ever closer to the Rossoneri). Probable the use of the Belgian. Other news: Pobega is back in the group after the muscle problem. Origi, on the other hand, recovering from his injury, worked separately. The former Liverpool is aiming for the first league match against Udinese on 13 August.

