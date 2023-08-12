Very few details are missing: the agents of the Belgian and the Bergamo club have resolved the impediments that had slowed down the deal, then the AC Milan attacking midfielder is expected in Bergamo
Charles De Ketelaere is getting closer to Atalanta. Indeed, the operation is almost done, only a few details are missing and then the 22-year-old Belgian will be able to consider himself a footballer of the Goddess. Obviously the usual medical examinations and the consequent signing are missing, with the attacking midfielder who is expected in Bergamo for the beginning of next week. The negotiations for the transfer of CDK had suffered a sudden slowdown in recent days, but on Friday – around lunchtime – the footballer’s agents and the club resolved most of the impediments. Barring twists and turns, the deal will go through.
The details
—
The last obstacles were in fact concentrated in the discussions between the player’s entourage and Atalanta, while the agreements between the two clubs were already defined, from the formula to the figures: De Ketelaere would leave on a onerous loan for 3 million euros, with a right ransom of 23 million “activated” obviously by the Goddess. To these figures are added some bonuses and a percentage on future resale. The Belgian, only a year ago, was purchased by Bruges for 35.5 million euros.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Ketelaere #Atalanta #visits #beginning #week
Leave a Reply