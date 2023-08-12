Charles De Ketelaere is getting closer to Atalanta. Indeed, the operation is almost done, only a few details are missing and then the 22-year-old Belgian will be able to consider himself a footballer of the Goddess. Obviously the usual medical examinations and the consequent signing are missing, with the attacking midfielder who is expected in Bergamo for the beginning of next week. The negotiations for the transfer of CDK had suffered a sudden slowdown in recent days, but on Friday – around lunchtime – the footballer’s agents and the club resolved most of the impediments. Barring twists and turns, the deal will go through.