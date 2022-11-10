Who knows what Pioli would give to get inside his head. He certainly spoke to us, spurred him on, defended him. He made him understand that they are waiting for you at Milan, no matter how much you have been paid. Maybe he also showed him a slate with names: Theo, Leao, Tonali, Kalulu, Saelemaekers. “You see? It took them some time too ”. Charles De Ketelaere needs it. Against Cremonese he entered (again) on tiptoe, shyly, as if he were afraid to dare.