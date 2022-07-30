Twenty-one years old, very technical, multi-role, on the rise but not yet fully established, therefore expensive, but not in an exaggerated way. Charles De Ketelaere, who is preparing to join Milan after a laborious pursuit, represents the archetype of what has become the model of player sought by the club in via Aldo Rossi. Of course, the 32 million (plus 3 bonuses) that will go to Bruges are a little over the budget that the Rossoneri club had recently pushed: Fikayo Tomori, to say, had cost 28 million, less than 17 Sandro Tonali.