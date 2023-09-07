The Belgian has spoken since his national team retired: “There’s too much pressure in the Rossoneri. I can be reborn as a striker at Atalanta”

Alessandra Gozzini

Chased, awaited, talked about and finally rejected: Charles De Ketelaere was the object of desire for the Rossoneri’s summer 2022. Purchased for 31 million plus bonuses after a marathon negotiation with Bruges. A good debut in the first game as owner at San Siro against Bologna: they seemed like the premises for a bright season, the only flashes left in the Milan shirt. The illusion was shattered soon after: Charles remained in the shadows and finished his season with forty appearances and not even a goal scored. Grim and unfortunate, CDK was never able to turn on the light again. Twelve months later, i.e. in mid-August last year, the sale to Atalanta: an expensive loan of a few million and the right to buy over twenty. The goal sought in vain for the Rossoneri arrived at the first for the Nerazzurri. And on the third and final day of the championship, he offered his first assist. Enough to win back the Belgian national team (due to the low performance at Milan, he had in the meantime been relegated to the Under 21): he is on the German coach’s list for the challenges against Azerbaijan and Estonia on 9 and 12 September. And it is here, from the retirement of the national team, that De Ketelaere talks about himself. See also Bayern never stops: poker at Wolfsburg and 5th consecutive success

my fault — The mistakes with Milan and the hopes of a definitive rebirth entrusted to the season with Atalanta: “When you arrive in a new place there’s a lot to do. Adapt to the country, the game system, the language. But of course, if at the Milan didn’t work out, it was also partly my fault: it wasn’t the season I expected, but I don’t regret it. I haven’t always reached a high level, and entering the game in progress, as often happened to me, didn’t help . I’m not the explosive type, I feel better when I’m on the pitch for a longer period of time and I can really get into the flow of a match. The criticisms did the rest: I don’t always read the papers, I try to isolate myself. But still you feel them and you don’t remain indifferent. Never scoring has been a problem: people ask for goals and assists, they don’t just look at performance.” See also Colombia women's team debuts: analysis of the coaches who went to the World Cup

new challenge — Not even the Curva Rossoneri who sang to shake him in the season finale succeeded in their intent. We needed to look for a new challenge: “Had Milan suggested I leave? In part, yes. But I too knew that I would have little space. There were transfer negotiations throughout the summer. I asked myself: am I waiting for my chance “Do I also stay playing a little less? Or do I go to another team to test myself? The second hypothesis made me feel better. Atalanta even more.” The new challenge (and the new role) is in Bergamo with Gasperini: “I want to show off at the club. It’s not that I didn’t want to go to PSV or other teams, I simply wanted Atalanta. Here I’m playing taller, closer on goal: that way I can become the best version of myself again. Last year I was an attacking midfielder.” In any case, grateful to Milan: “I learned a lot there, tactically I have more experience. Absolutely I know I’ve become a better player.” If Charles confirms the expectations this time, everyone will win: Milan who will be able to return from the investment made a year ago and Atalanta who will add another young talent to his squad. See also F1 | Williams: a completely revised livery in 2022