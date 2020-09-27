Barça signed Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong last summer to activate a team that had been paralyzed since the 2015 Berlin final, a victim of Neymar Junior syndrome, signed in 2017 by Paris Saint Germain. Not a year has passed and Griezmann was a substitute in the last LaLiga match played on Friday at Sánchez Pizjuán, De Jong rested due to an overload in the right calf and Ansu Fati, the surprising novelty of the season, did not even go out on the field despite his decisive participation in the previous match played at the Camp Nou against Leganés.

Even being a substitute, Ansu Fati is the most coveted Barça player, especially by the Premier teams, it is not known what will happen to Griezmann and De Jong may be out for a month after suffering a soleus injury, according to the report. doctor issued by FC Barcelona. Absent against Leganés, the Dutch international midfielder did not play in Seville either, he will not line up against Athletic, Celta, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal and is a doubt for the second leg of the Champions League against Napoli —1-1 in the first leg— .

The absence of De Jong is a direct hit in the jaw for Barça. The Dutchman has been an essential midfielder since his arrival – he has played 38 games, 27 in the League – together with Busquets. The club considered him a strategic contract because they understood that he would be the articulating piece on which to build the future Barça. No Barcelona player is known to complain about his price – 75 million and 11 variables – and only his location has been discussed: he does not play the same as at Ajax or with the Netherlands, but he is the most advanced midfielder at Barça.

Versatile and intelligent player, imposing for his deployment and rhythm, De Jong is part of the group appointed to take command of the thirty-something team that Leo Messi captains with Piqué, Busquets, Jordi Alba, Rakitic and Luis Suárez. Barça feels that De Jong, Ter Stegen and Ansu Fati, and it remains to be seen if Griezmann, should lead the paralyzed transition since the 2015 Champions League win. Sports policy is questioned by incorporations such as Coutinho, Dembélé, Arda Turan or André Gomes.

The defensive organization has the guarantee of Piqué and especially of goalkeeper Ter Stegen. Less is discussed about the offense and Messi’s leadership. The knot of the conflict is in the dividing line and, above all, in the flyers because at the moment the midfield position – no matter how many laps it is given – always ends in Busquets. So the question to be resolved is in the places that Iniesta, Xavi and Neymar left vacant. Barça lost dribbling and imbalance and also hierarchy and command in the core, a matter that forces us to repair especially De Jong.

The trident

The power of the trident formed by Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar in some way distorted the importance of the midfielder line that has always marked Barça’s style since the arrival of Johan Cruyff. The Dream Team was deployed from Pep Guardiola, after betting on Luis Milla and sometimes on Koeman; the team of Frank Rijkaard and Ronaldinho had Xavi as a point of reference in the interior demarcation. And Guardiola gave flight to the interiors from a balancing midfield like Busquets.

Busi remains as a pivot and, on the other hand, it is not known who the midfielders are, although De Jong was never doubted. Players like Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur or even Riqui Puig mix in the line-up depending on the rotations, the rivals or the tournament, be it LaLiga or the Champions League. The Dutchman’s injury forces Setién to look for temporary alternatives for a team that stopped thinking about that future that was guessed with the arrival of De Jong, Griezmann and the irruption of Ansu Fati. A substitute for whom teams like Manchester United seem willing to pay half of the debts of President Josep Maria Bartomeu with one year left before Barça’s elections