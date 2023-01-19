It should become more difficult to object to new construction projects. That is one of the plans with which Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning Hugo de Jonge (CDA) hopes to accelerate the construction of new homes. The proposals are sent to the House of Representatives on Thursday.

At the moment it is still possible to appeal against new construction projects. If it is up to De Jonge, this will be reduced to a single appeal procedure. “Building a house, from plan to realization, takes an average of ten years,” said the minister. “This must and can be shorter.” The government intends to build 900,000 new homes by 2030 to cope with the acute housing shortage. Many of those plans may be delayed due to a shortage of building materials, personnel and exceeding nitrogen standards.

Tighten plan phase

De Jonge also says that it is possible to complete the planning phase more quickly, so that construction can start sooner. “Calculation, drawing, surveying, discussions with local residents and the legal recording of agreements are now often carried out step by step,” writes the minister. “As a result, new requirements and wishes are put on the table at every step, which must be taken into account in the projects.” According to De Jonge, there are possibilities to carry out all these planning activities ‘simultaneously and in conjunction’. “This can shorten the development time by years.”

De Jonge is releasing 90 million euros to hire more civil servants who can assist municipalities and provinces in housing development. The minister also calls for more ‘industrial construction’, in which several homes are produced at the same time almost ready-made. This should provide a counterweight to projects for which different requirements and obligations now apply, which costs extra money and time.