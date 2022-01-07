“I think we will soon conclude that the hard lockdown of December was the wise choice,” said De Jonge after the meeting at the Binnenhof. “In countries where the rules were less strict, France and the United Kingdom, for example, “They are now faced with numbers of hospital admissions that, translated to our situation, are four times higher than now. In the Netherlands you would then have 600 new corona patients a day. The care cannot handle that at all.”

Next Friday the cabinet will decide on the extension or relaxation of the current lockdown. There will first be a special OMT meeting on Wednesday, the parties involved will speak in the Catshuis on Thursday, and a press conference will follow on Friday.

De Jonge does not want to anticipate the decision, but therefore states that caution is advised. “The high number of infections will lead to an increase in the number of patients, but you don’t know exactly how many. It is not the same as with previous waves, there is uncertainty. So you have to look carefully at what is possible.”