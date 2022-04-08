CDA minister Hugo de Jonge has many political talents, but saying sorry is not one of them, one MP after another concluded yesterday. In the marathon debate about De Jonge’s involvement in the mega-masks deal, the parties expected more humility.

But the current Minister of Housing did not deviate much from his predetermined margins of mea culpa. In short: De Jonge acknowledges that he should have reported more about his app contact with and about Van Lienden, but no, he really did not interfere with the million-dollar order.

,,I did have contact about Van Lienden. But those contacts have not been reported. My involvement in the case has therefore not been properly explained and for that I would like to make my sincere apologies to the House and to the media,” said De Jonge when he was discussed, only about eight hours after the start of the debate. ,,That’s how I caused confusion, I blame it on myself. I also unintentionally contributed to mistrust. That is why I also think that I should help here today to regain that confidence.”