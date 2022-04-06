Hugo de Jonge acknowledges that he has provided insufficient information about his role in the run-up to the million-dollar deal with Sywert van Lienden. A day before the parliamentary debate, the minister is furious for the fact that he has not told the full story about his involvement and contact with and about Sywert. Hundreds of additional app messages have since been published. The opposition is not satisfied with apologies and the documents.

