With videoOwners of an apartment or a house with monumental status may continue to use gas-fired central heating boilers in the coming years. For them there will be an exception to the obligation that central heating boilers must be replaced by heat pumps.

Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) writes this in a letter to the House of Representatives. From 1 January 2026, central heating boilers that break may no longer be replaced by a new gas-fired boiler. Homeowners must then install a heat pump, although a so-called hybrid heat pump is also allowed. A hybrid heat pump uses a little gas at peak times, such as when showering and on cold days, but it uses 60 percent less gas than a regular central heating boiler.

The government wants to encourage that all homes switch off from gas between now and 2050. “That’s good for the climate and it ensures that people get a much lower energy bill,” says De Jonge.

However, there are a number of exceptions to this obligation, such as apartments and flats. According to De Jonge, it is often difficult to install heat pumps in stacked houses, for example because there is no separate room for them or because they cause too much noise without major renovations. Apartments are therefore excluded from the obligation for the time being.

To earn back

From 2026, the obligation of a heat pump will mainly apply to many terraced houses and detached houses. Incidentally, there are subsidies and interest-free loans available for the purchase of heat pumps.

Research commissioned by De Jonge shows that most homeowners earn back the purchase of a heat pump within seven years. In a trial in Coevorden, many houses with a hybrid heat pump use up to 75 percent less gas, even without additional insulation measures, says De Jonge.

"And those water pumps will become better, quieter and cheaper in the coming years. This also happened when the high-efficiency boiler became the standard in homes: at first they weighed 80 kilos and were very expensive. Now only 30 kilos and they cost only half. Heat pumps will experience rapid development in the coming years as they become the standard."

Affordable

The cabinet has always stated that homeowners should be able to heat their homes ‘comfortably and affordably’ in the future as well. However, that is not possible everywhere. For example, many apartment complexes are currently not suitable for a heat pump because renovations are required. See also Biden arrived in troubled Northern Ireland for a short visit

Especially in older buildings that have been split into several homes, this would mean that one of the owners has to bear all the costs for the rest of the apartments. For example, because part of the basement has to be given up for a large heat pump or because the outer facade is disfigured. A soundproof cabinet is also often required, which takes up extra space. To avoid complicated procedures, De Jonge has therefore decided to exclude apartments from the obligation for the time being.

Houses with a monument status also receive an exception, because a separate permit is required. And finally, there will be an exception for houses that will be connected to a heat network via the municipality within ten years. This prevents owners from having to invest twice in a short period of time.

Heat network

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy assumes that about a third of all houses in our country will be connected to a heating network. This mainly concerns older neighborhoods in cities with many apartment complexes and split homes.

Municipalities should already have plans ready for those heat networks, such as which district will be connected to a heat network and where homeowners must provide an alternative to gas themselves. But that approach has been delayed, partly due to quarrels with energy companies about the ownership of the networks. "But in 2026 it must be clear for every district whether a heat network is planned or not," promises De Jonge.

