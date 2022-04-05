What last week, according to a person involved, was still a constitutional monstrosity, is suddenly possible after all. CDA minister Hugo de Jonge wants to explain himself tomorrow about deeds from his previous job, that of Minister of Health. That is against the Hague mores that prescribe that the responsible minister – in this case Conny Helder – provides text and explanation for everything that predecessors were up to. Otherwise, for example, do you still have to call Ivo Opstelten to parliament for a wrongdoing at the police in 2011?