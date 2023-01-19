If it is up to Minister De Jonge, it will be more difficult for citizens to delay construction projects with objections. A hard blow for local residents or activists who fight against building plans in the area. At the project developers, the news is received with cheers. “You quickly recognize the objectors who are doing it for financial gain.”
#Jonge #announces #measures #shorten #construction #procedures #balance #lost
Lula criticizes outsourcing in Planalto
Use of outsourced labor on site undermines the government's speech, according to the president The president Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Leave a Reply