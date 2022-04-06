NEW DOCUMENTS REVEALEDMinister Hugo de Jonge acknowledges that he has provided insufficient information about his role in the run-up to the million-dollar deal with Sywert van Lienden. A day before the parliamentary debate, the minister reports that he ‘regrets’ that he has not communicated clearly about his involvement and contacts with and about Van Lienden. Hundreds of app messages with and about Van Lienden have now been published.

“The confusion that has now arisen could have been prevented by reporting my contacts about Mr Van Lienden,” De Jonge just wrote to the House of Representatives. When I got questions from journalists at the time, it would have been more complete if I had mentioned the above contacts in addition to the answers.”

De Jonge is waiting for a tough parliamentary debate tomorrow after the revelations of his personal involvement in the run-up to the mega-order mouth caps that made Sywert van Lienden a multimillionaire in one fell swoop. Until last week, De Jonge evaded questions about his role in the creation of the controversial order. But little by little it becomes clear that the CDA minister had a lot of app contact with and about Van Lienden.

At the request of parliament, the cabinet has now shared hundreds of internal messages between De Jonge and then Minister Van Rijn for Medical Care, between De Jonge and various top civil servants and between De Jonge and van Lienden. This gives rise to the image of the active wholesaler Van Lienden who bombards all his political contacts with offers.

Complain

The politicians complain among themselves about Van Lienden’s attitude, for example when he criticizes the National Resources Consortium. Martin van Rijn texted Hugo de Jonge on 29 April: ‘I find it very disappointing that he is so negative about the LCH, he had promised not to do that’.

This confirms the view that the negative image of the government purchasing of mouth masks was an important motive for doing business with Van Lienden.

The documents also show that the so-called 'VIP team' of the LCH received approximately 250 e-mails from what those involved call 'big players'. 'These are usually the (possibly) politically sensitive emails that take a lot of time. Of these, 120 require extra attention and time.'

This message is being completed.