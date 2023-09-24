Barcelona (AFP)

Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong, Barcelona midfielder, will be absent for at least 5 weeks due to an ankle injury, according to Spanish press reports.

De Jong is scheduled to miss his team’s upcoming matches, including Barcelona’s trip to face Porto in the Champions League on October 4, and most likely the “El Clásico” match with Real Madrid in the Spanish League on the 28th.

Barcelona said on its social networking sites: “The tests that the player underwent showed that he was suffering from a rupture of the ligaments in his right ankle, and his return to the field is linked to the recovery process.”

The Dutch international suffered an injury during the first half of his team’s match against Celta Vigo 3-2 in the local league and did not complete the match.

Barcelona is still waiting for the other midfielder, Pedri, to recover from a thigh injury, but Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo returned from a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo.