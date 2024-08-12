Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite talk about the possibility of the Brazilian Casemiro (32 years old) leaving Manchester United this summer, all indications indicate that he may not be going anywhere at the moment, as he participated in his team’s match against Manchester City in the “Community Shield”, which ended with City winning 7-6 on penalties, after the two teams tied 1-1, and he was one of its stars, as he received the second highest rating in his team, after Garnacho, who scored United’s goal.

Casemiro played the full 90 minutes, although he was supposed to leave Old Trafford this summer, after intensive contacts with a number of Saudi clubs, most notably Al-Ahly Jeddah and Al-Qadisiyah.

However, Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils’ technical director, hinted that Casemiro would remain with the team this season, indicating that he had not received any indication from the management that he might leave.

He said that after confirming the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United, and the agreement with Bayern Munich to buy Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui, “United” now has financial room for maneuver.

Ten Hag praised Casemiro, saying: He did well during the pre-season, which he attended in its entirety, which contributed to improving his physical fitness, and he is in good form at the moment, which helped him participate in the entire Charity Shield match.

He added: We work well as a team, and this made things easier for Casemiro, who he described as a great player who can add value to the team, given his accumulated experience. He is important to us and we are happy to have him.

Casemiro, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026, played 32 matches with United in various competitions last season, scoring 5 goals and making 3 assists.

English press sources close to United reported that it is difficult for the Red Devils to find a midfielder during this short period of time before the start of the new season of the English Premier League, as the team is scheduled to play against Fulham next Friday, which means that Casemiro will play as a starter again.

However, the same sources said that United requested information about the target that the club had identified a long time ago, and had not been able to obtain it until now, which is the Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, noting that any contract with this star requires the necessity of selling one of the players, and only then can it be said that Casemiro’s future at United is in danger and uncertain.