In the half, Hansi Flick made a move, bringing on De Jong for Casadó. A positioning that we already saw against Betis. And he had a remarkable game, providing precision, display to win duels (four out of eight) and, above all, bringing together rivals. He finished with 57 interventions, 44 of 48 in passes, a pass that ended in an opportunity and a goal shot that Soria avoided. If the Dutchman has any option to join the team, it is, without a doubt, in this position. Not in the mid-range. And its main characteristics (driving, ball protection and continuity of play) are for playing close to the base of the game. Not near the area.