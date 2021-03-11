Luuk de Jong’s numbers at Sevilla are little or nothing spectacular if you look at them in a general way. That is why sevillismo and critics argue with him so much and almost always. His lack of speed, his sometimes awkward ways of facing the area … This season, 9 goals in 36 official matches, far from the 19 goals scored by, for example, his teammate and positional partner Youssef En Nesyri. The Dutchman: four in the League, three in the Cup and two in the Champions League, where he also adds an assist.

Last season, De Jong finished it with just one more target, 10 in 46 games. But three of those goals, the only ones he scored in the Europa League, were absolutely decisive: they literally ‘gave’ the sixth title of the second continental competition to the entity of Nervión. A goal that meant 2-1 against Manchester United in the semifinals and a double for 3-2 in the final against Inter Milan. Almost nothing.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 11, 2021

With that alone it could be said that it was justified his signing a few months before, in exchange for about 12 million euros, from PSV. But the striker, who has been called up by the Netherlands for the next World Cup qualifiers, has had similar moments at Sevilla many more times. Without going further, in the tie against Borussia Dortmund. He scored the second for Sevilla in the 2-3 for Pizjuan and gave hope for the return to Germany, in which also It caused the 2-1 penalty that opened the doors somewhat to a comeback.

Luuk’s key moments are not there. Three days after another derby against Betis it can be remembered that a bit of his decided the first Sevillian classic he played, 1-2, last season at Benito Villamarín. That he also received a penalty in the 2-0 return from confinement at Sánchez Pizjuán against the eternal rival. Or what he has scored at the Wanda (2-2), at the Bernabéu (2-1) and at the Camp Nou (1-1) and two of those goals have earned him draws against the colchoneros and the Catalans.