Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong has progressively lost importance since his arrival until he was left without a place in the starting eleven this season, succumbing to the great competition in the midfield. The Dutchman, who has a contract until June 2026, declared in an interview with Voetbal International that does not close the doors to a possible departure from the Blaugrana club.

“My contract renewal is a topic for the newspapers here, but for me it is not. I want to play football and then I will see what the club wants to do with me. Then I will decide what I want to do, together with my agent and my family,” said the midfielder.

If I noticed that I couldn’t do enough or win here, I wouldn’t be here anymore.

Furthermore, the Netherlands international responded to critics who accuse him of wanting to stay at the club because of his lifestyle. “People think that I want to stay in Barcelona forever because I enjoy my life outside of football. And it’s true, but it’s subject to what happens on the field. If I noticed that I couldn’t do enough here or win, I wouldn’t be there anymore. here”.

In the same way, De Jong reviewed his arrival to the culé team and did not hide a certain disappointment in relation to the titles won: “I was negotiating with PSG and Ali (his agent) told me that Barcelona was serious and I did not consider another option . Barça is the club of my dreams. Since I was little I wanted to play here. I still enjoy it, but not everything is always as ideal as you imagine. Something that has disappointed me at Barça is what we have won so far. I didn’t imagine that when I signed here, after four years, I would only win one League, one Cup and one Super Cup. I thought it would take at least double that,” added the Barça player.

Finally, the Dutch midfielder was cautious in relation to the ankle injury that extended his debut this season until October: “At first I was busy day and night with that ankle. As soon as I woke up, I felt it immediately. Has it swelled? Have you responded? Now I’ve almost lost that feeling. However, the ankle has become something I have to take into account. By this I mean that I will have to continue giving him extra attention, in the form of care,” de Jong concluded.

