The latest report from Latam Intersect PR (LIPR), ‘2025: The future of consumption on social networks in Latin America’ predicts that the ‘dis-influence, ‘platform magnetism and pluralism’ and ‘Experiential consumption’ They will be the three key trends that will impact online consumption in Latin America during 2025.

To carry out this study, LIPR surveyed 1,800 consumers in six of the main economies in the region: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Compared to the agency’s previous report, from 2022, LIPR found that the percentage of respondents who trusted influencer-sponsored posts fell from 58.1% to 37.7%. Instead, when making purchasing decisions in 2024, more than three-quarters (77%) of those interviewed prefer “the review of an ordinary user who shares their experience with the product” over “the review of the company that sells the product” (15.4%) or “an influencer’s review” (7.6%).

‘Dis-influence’

“The ‘de-influence’ trend began in 2023 on TikTok, in the United States, as a reaction from users who considered influencers’ publications as excessively consumerist,” explains Livia Gammardella, marketing and digital director at Latam Intersect PR. “Our report—based on our own survey—found a related trend among online consumers in Latin America, whose trust in influencer-sponsored posts has also declined.”

The report also found that increased spending on influencer advertising has led to these bigger-name public figures losing market share to a growing number of smaller influencers. Additionally, Instagram, their biggest platform, is losing ground to TikTok, the home of micro-influencers (influencers typically have at least 100,000 followers, while micro-influencers can have as few as 10,000 followers).

“Our survey reaffirmed that user-generated content (UGC) is currently a popular and effective way to reach customers”

“While our survey provided us with the initial findings, our report went further and investigated the broader behavioral changes occurring online across the continent, all of which point to a decline in the impact that big influencers have on consumers,” continues Gammardella.

2024 also saw several influencer-related controversies in countries across the region, with some names getting into trouble for promoting questionable products and services. LIPR’s research also found that companies’ concerns about influencer fraud have increased, and many brands are already allocating more budget to micro-influencers rather than macro-influencers.

“We are not saying that 2025 will mark the end of influencers in Latin America, but rather that brands might want to observe how consumer attitudes are changing and plan accordingly,” adds the digital marketing expert. “Our survey reaffirmed that user-generated content (UGC) is currently a popular and effective way to reach customers, particularly those recommendations from trusted sources such as friends and family.”

Instead of investing large sums in celebrity endorsements, brands could focus on niche influencers relevant to their audience, while empowering brand ambassadors to amplify their content, Livia suggests.

She concludes: “This trend appears to be driven by a desire for authenticity online, as users gravitate toward platforms and content creators that align with their beliefs and make them feel a personal connection, similar to a recommendation from a friend. Responding to this trend, forging transparent partnerships and selecting representatives who can authentically communicate their values, we believe will enable brands to shift the conversation from de-influence to ‘re-influence in 2025.’

‘Magnetism and Platform Pluralism’

“The trend of magnetism and pluralism of platforms fits perfectly with something we always say at the agency: that Latin America cannot be approached with a one-size-fits-all strategy”explains Livia Gammardella, marketing and digital director at LIPR. “Our report has allowed us to discover exactly who is using which platforms and for what purposes, along with other valuable insights that can help brands connect more effectively with consumers in 2025”.

When respondents were asked which social media platform they use most, 26.4% of younger users (16-24 years old) preferred TikTok, although Instagram remains more popular at 36.3%. Among young adults (25-37 years old), 44.2% chose Instagram, while 29.8% still prefer Facebook. For older generations (ages 38 and up), Facebook dominates, with 47.3% naming it as their platform of choice.

“Magnetism and Platform Pluralism reveals that users seek unique experiences on each platform, so recycling content will not engage them effectively”

Although less dominant than major social networks, LIPR’s report also highlights platforms with unique, multi-generational appeal. For example, 16% of respondents preferred YouTube, making it the third most popular platform after Facebook and Instagram. It should be noted that the preference for YouTube shows minimal variations between age groups.

The LIPR report found that Latin Americans are extremely loyal to the social media platforms they have adopted, but are also willing to use different platforms for specific needs. For example, Pinterest, while rarely a first-choice platform, accounted for 16.9% of third, fourth, and fifth choices among consumers who thoroughly research a product before purchasing it.