Less affordable housing is now also available outside the Randstad, notes De Hypotheker. This is due to the so-called waterbed effect, which means that if houses become more expensive in a certain region, people will start looking outside that region and house prices will also rise there. A year ago, the housing market in areas outside the Randstad was still reasonably accessible, says the mortgage advisor. The average mortgage amount also rose by more than 10 percent in one year.

