🇧🇷

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will not revise its target of 2% price stability over the medium term as that would damage credibility, the bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos said, adding that the ECB was determined to continue raising interest rates to fight inflation.

“I can say that we are not going to revise it, much less when our inflation is at 10%,” he said at an event in Madrid on Monday.

“That would send a message that would generate a lot of uncertainty, and central banks depend on their credibility. This is the last thing we should do.”

By Thursday, the ECB had slowed the pace of interest rate hikes, but stressed that significant tightening remained ahead, even as it outlined plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of fighting inflation.

“There will be more interest rate hikes, until when, I don’t know. I’m absolutely honest, I don’t know,” said De Guindos.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo)