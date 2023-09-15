The selector of the national volleyball team Ferdinando De Giorgi does not hide his satisfaction afterwards the victory of the Azzurri by 3 sets to 0 against France in the semi-final of the European Championships: “The boys were very good, we played a match of great intensity.” The coach also spoke about the strategy adopted to deal with the technique and grim defense of the Transalpines: “We beat them at their own game, defending in turn and varying the serve to put them in difficulty.” There is also a message for the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who will be present for the final against Poland: “Does the President listen to the timeouts? Please don’t put so much pressure on me…” And precisely on Poland’s next opponents Italy: “They brought five spikers to be able to choose based on the opponent, we will have to be ready for anything”