The rampant young people ofItalvolley they want to be protagonists of a cycle like that of the Generation of Phenomena to which their “leader”, the coach, belongs Fefè De Giorgi. The world champions want to reconfirm themselves as European champions and then arrive as energized as possible at the most awaited event, next year at the Paris Olympics, to attack the only medal the Italian national volleyball team is missing: Olympic gold. The characteristic of the team set up by De Giorgi is precisely themiddle age, who is 24 years old, and this time there isn’t even anyone over 30, because Simone Anzani had to stay in the pits (a few days ago he received the news that he will be able to return to the field). The “oldest” is the libero Fabio Balaso (born 1995), the youngest is Alessandro Bovolenta (2004), the son of art. But let’s find out something more about the young Azzurri.