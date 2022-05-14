Thomas De Gendt triumphs in Naples in the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia by winning the sprint to four. Second place for Davide Gabburo, while Jorge Arcas finished third. In fourth place Vanhoucke, companion of De Gendt. Behind them, less than 10 “, Girmay, Schmid and Van der Poel. Nothing changes in the standings with Juan Pedro Lopez in the pink jersey for the fifth day. Among the fugitives, Guillaume Martin gains positions, now one minute from leader Watch the highlights of the eighth stage