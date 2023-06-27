The Spaniard’s yes to a transfer to the Saudi Pro League would push the Manchester club to make a proposal to the Nerazzurri by the end of the week for the Cameroonian’s price tag, to whom the Red Devils are ready to double his current salary: from 3 to over 6 million euros

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Manchester United are in a hurry to know if David De Gea will agree to go to play in Saudi Arabia. The Spanish goalkeeper already has a renewal agreement with the Red Devils management, but coach Ten Hag is not enthusiastic about him: he has given his go-ahead to extending the Spaniard’s contract as long as he has another good full-back playing with your feet. The Dutchman wants Onana, who he has already had at Ajax and hopes that by Friday or at the beginning of next week at the latest, United will organize the first call with Inter to present an official offer. Ten Hag presses, while playing with friends, Onana in Houston by his brother scores goals as a true striker. See also F1 | Red Bull: three novelties to challenge Ferrari in Hungary!

engagement — By now it is clear that the problem in this negotiation will not be Onana’s signing: the goalkeeper earns 3 million and the Manchester club, which has already spoken with the Cameroonian’s agent, is ready to offer him more than double. The stumbling block, therefore, is the agreement between the two clubs and… the presence of De Gea. Because his renewal is still economically important for a United that by changing ownership, must buy a center forward for 100 million and a midfielder like Mount for around seventy million. If Ten Hag wins, the agreement with the Spaniard will not be renewed, maybe David will fly to Arabia and André will wear the Red Devils shirt

RUSH — United have understood that Chelsea are not hot on Onana at the moment and will therefore have a clear road when they decide to sink. Without De Gea in the squad, however, the offer for Inter would inevitably be higher, let’s say around 40 million euros plus bonuses. Not enough to immediately get the yes from Viale della Liberazione where the Cameroonian is valued at between 50 and 60 million. United’s idea is to try an approach with Inter as early as this weekend or at the latest at the beginning of next because the goalkeeper’s affair is considered a priority by Ten Hag. And even Onana is in a hurry to know where he will play next year. See also "Ronaldo sold me a Porsche for the number of an X-Factor star, that's who it is"