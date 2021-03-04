David De Gea He did not take part in last night’s game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace and all the spotlight was on him again. His non-call is a mystery that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want to reveal. The Red Devils coach admitted it was a “proven matter” and after talking about the De Gea case, he limited himself to praising Dean Henderson’s performance.

“David’s absence? It is a private matter. It will take the necessary time.” were the few words of the Norwegian coach at the press conference after the crash. He then took the opportunity to show his satisfaction with his starting goalkeeper last night. “He is a United goalkeeper, sometimes he has to continue with that concentration. It is growing a lot in this position. I thank him for this point achieved, and for the zero goals conceded “, closed the conversation on the subject of the goal.

It must be remembered that De Gea is about to become a father for the first time with his partner, Edurne. That could have caused his absence against Crystal Palace. It is true that the former Atlético player has been relegated to the Old Trafford bench for several weeks, both in Premier League matches and in other competitions. The fight for the United goal is a reality.