Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the future of Spaniard David De Gea, “30 years”, the Manchester United goalkeeper, is on the “line” with the “Red Devils”, after the remarkable brilliance of the young goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, and the conviction of the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his abilities, talent and merit, to be the main goalkeeper of the team .

This new situation at “Old Trafford” prompted De Gea to seriously consider leaving the “Red Devils” at the end of the season, even though he is still in his contract for two more seasons.

“Yahoo Sport” reported that “United” management would not mind getting rid of the Spanish goalkeeper, who receives a huge weekly salary of “350,000 pounds”, in light of Solskjaer’s tendency to include Henderson as a key goalkeeper in matches, which he has been doing since De Gea’s travel to Spain. And he stayed for more than a month next to his wife, who had given birth to her first child. And Henderson was able to present his credentials as a world-class goalkeeper, from his first match with the “Red Devils”.

The site added that Solshire had previously warned De Gea against relying on his long history and titles as a goalkeeper, to play a key player in every match, assuring him that what he takes into account in the first place is performance and brilliance in matches and not titles, and this is what Dean Henderson succeeded in First match he played in De Gea’s absence.

English press sources revealed that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are anticipating with great interest what De Gea’s position will end, to enter into negotiations to join the ranks of any of them in the next “summer mercato”.

It is noteworthy that De Gea has been playing for the “Red Devils”, since 2011, from Atlético de Madrid, Spain. He participated in 434 matches for the team in all competitions, and won with him 7 different titles.