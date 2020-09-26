In an interview with the club’s official media, the Spanish goalkeeper was asked if he thinks people forget that he is still a young goalkeeper and explained that perhaps it is because he has been playing for many years. “I have played a lot since I was very young, but right now I probably feel better than ever in my career,” said the goalkeeper, who will turn 30 next November 7. “I am very confident and that is very important to me. Now is the time to win games and titles again, that is the most important thing for us at this time,” he added.

This year United have given De Gea competition in goal with the return of Dean Henderson, who last season was on loan at Sheffield United. “It is very important that there are good feelings with the rest of the goalkeepers and with the goalkeeper coaches as well. It is something great,” said the Madrid goalkeeper.