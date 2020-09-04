David de Gea (29 years old) was the most reinforced international who left the Germany-Spain disputed in Stuttgart this Thursday. The Manchester United goalkeeper arrived at a difficult time. He was used for years to the doubts of public opinion when he put on the national team shirt, but not so much at his club. However, in recent months it had also received strong criticism in England.

With all those ingredients, the debate in the goal of Spain was gaining strength again. With Robert Moreno he seemed to close, because he opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Madrid. However, the duel in German lands was the first in the return of Luis Enrique. It remained to be seen if he confirmed Kepa as a starter, especially after losing the title in recent games with Chelsea in favor of Willy Caballero.

Luis Enrique did not hesitate: De Gea was the starter. And the United responded at the moment he most needed to bury the debate that surrounded him. The goal of La Roja has not yet been completely closed, because more games are needed to see the final idea of ​​the coach, but at least the debate on the moment of form of David is slammed. At the level shown against Germany he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the one that has amazed for so many seasons in the Premier.

The Asturian coach is not in favor of individualizing, but with De Gea he did not even need to be asked about him. In the press conference after the duel, he took advantage of a question about the debutants to remember De Gea when he finished talking about Ferran, Ansu Fati, Merino and Óscar Rodríguez. And David De Gea … Since when he makes a mistake we look at his tickles when he does a game like this, we have to do the wave. And she has done them in the Premier, which I have seen this year. It would be good for De Gea to be the front page of some important newspaper or to open up saying that what a great goal we have, ”said the coach.

De Gea rescued Spain with three stops of merit in the first half that could change the course of the meeting. On 10 ‘he headed Kehrer down, on 14’ Draxler stopped a powerful shot from Draxler and four minutes later he pulled out a spectacular hand from Sané. Eight minutes of glory that charged the confidence of a De Gea who had two more worthwhile interventions in the second half.

Despite this great performance, Luis Enrique did not want to forget the other two goalkeepers. “He could have even played Unai Simón, I have seen him at a very high level. He could have played any of the three ”, assured the coach. What is clear is that De Gea has claimed his position as starting goalkeeper for the coach And, if he starts again against Ukraine, the debate about who will be the goalkeeper of Spain in the next European Championship could begin to clarify …