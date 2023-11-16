Pierre de Gaulle: France’s position on Israel will lead to an increase in terrorism in the EU

France’s undiplomatic stance on the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas will lead to an increase in terrorism in the European Union (EU). This was stated by Pierre de Gaulle, who is the grandson of the first president of the Fifth French Republic, Charles de Gaulle, reports TASS.

“Unfortunately, the position of the French government will lead to a social split in society, especially given that the Arab population is strongly represented in the country, and to the development of terrorism in Europe, an increase in the number of terrorists in Europe,” de Gaulle warned.

He pointed out that the actions of French President Emmanuel Macron were a political mistake. He summarized that with such an approach, Paris will not be allowed to solve the most important international problems.

Previously, de Gaulle said that NATO lost in the Ukrainian conflict – the United States and European countries do not have the opportunity to continue it. He also pointed out France’s erroneous position in the Ukrainian crisis. According to him, the French authorities have driven themselves into a trap, but can and must change the situation.