The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov at the Paris airport is an act of information warfare. This was stated by the grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, Pierre de Gaulle, reports TASS.

“The latest events clearly show the extent of the information war. The circumstances of Durov’s arrest are completely unclear, but it is already obvious that the purpose of the arrest is to stifle an alternative means of information with about a billion users,” de Gaulle noted.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris’s Le Bourget airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, he is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out via Telegram. Durov is currently in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison.