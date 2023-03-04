Maria De Filippi returns to work after Costanzo’s death

“I’m going back to work because that’s what they taught me”. With these words Mary de Philippihas returned to the studio to record the new episode of ‘Amici’, broadcast on Sunday afternoons on Canale 5. The presenter thus resumes her commitments one week after the death of Maurizio Costanzo, which took place on 24 February. Tonight, Saturday 4 March, it’s back on the air in prime time. You’ve got mailwith the episode – suspended last week due to mourning – hosting Tiziano Ferro and Carmine Recano, Giacomo Giorgio and Kyshan Wilson, faces of the cult series ‘Mare fuori’. Amici then returns on Sunday 5 March, in view of the evening which should start on 18 March. From Monday 6 March it’s up to men and women.

A few days ago, in an interview with Lapresse, Mario Morcellini, sociologist and professor of Communication Sciences at the Sapienza University of Rome, stated that Maria De Filippi could be Costanzo’s “continuator”. “Constanzo’s heir? There were many in church and many have to do with his communicative experience”, says Morcellini. “The advantage of Maria De Filippi is that she is not comparable to him, she is part of the same lineage not so much for marriage but for the ability that both have to touch the strings of the heart and emotion as well as that of the head and intelligence and mixing this strength is typical of Mary. It is said that she is not the true continuer of this experience. But it is said that she too has a transformation. TV wears out those who make it. Death often changes the partner’s behavior.”

Maria De Filippi moved at the end of Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral

