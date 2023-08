A new tragedy in the cycling world. The Belgian rider Tijl De Decker died at the age of 22 due to an accident in training on 23 August. The Under-23 Paris-Roubaix winner collided with a car while training in Lier. Urgently transported to the nearest hospital, he was subjected to a pharmacological coma but, two days later, the dramatic end. De Decker would turn pro at Lotto Dstny in 2024.