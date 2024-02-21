“The judge who released Shiva from prison and placed him under house arrest should have been more severe“. This was declared in a note by the deputy of Fratelli d'Italia, Riccardo De Corato. “I would like to remind you that we are talking about second generation young people, raised in Italy by Arab families, who evidently they never wanted to integrate into our society“.

The Fratelli d'Italia deputy: “They continue to commit crimes while under house arrest”

“For all these individuals, who are instigators of violence and bad examples for younger children, as well as assiduous users of firearms, more severe regulations and remedies are needed, because once they are free, or in many cases under house arrest, they continue to carry out criminal acts around the cities“, underlines De Corato, according to whom “for example, the investigating judge of Milan, Shiva should have been given at least house arrest with an electronic bracelet“.

Shiva is released from prison and is accused of attempted murder

Andrea Arrigoni, aka Shiva, the 24-year-old trapper, arrested last October by the Milan police for the crime of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions, is under house arrest. He ended up in handcuffs for the shooting that took place in via Cusago, in Settimo Milanese, on the evening of July 11, during which two young Milanese men were shot in the legs. Last December the investigating judge of Ascoli Piceno had already lightened the position of the new father, transforming house arrest into an obligation to sign for the trapper investigated, together with other young people, for a fight that broke out in San Benedetto del Tronto on the night of August 30th.