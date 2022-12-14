“There is a link that unites the 3 centuries of our history and it is the desire to always place the patient at the center of our activities, always keep in mind the health of patients and, above all, put a lot of courage into what we do every day. All the people of the Roche organization are already projected towards the future, towards research and towards a cure that can benefit Italian patients”. So the president and managing director of Roche Italia, Maurizio de Cicco, on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, 3 centuries of the future’, organized at the Maxxi in Rome to celebrate the 125 years of presence of the Swiss group in our country.

“Today all healthcare systems are in great difficulty for a number of reasons: the aging population, new treatments, the need to make certain diseases increasingly chronic – underlines de Cicco – The problem of system sustainability is common and we must fight to ensure that a pharmaceutical company like Roche is not only capable of bringing medicines and innovation, but also of tackling the issue of sustainability in a different way, working on services and solutions. Roche, which is a pioneer in the pharmaceutical sector, I believe that once again time it will be able to play a leading role in this area”.