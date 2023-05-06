“I find this event extraordinary and for this I would like to thank the commitment of Corriere della Sera’s “Buone Notizie” for organizing it. What I find extraordinary is how the concept of beauty has been treated at 360°, describing how fashion and cosmetics can be tools capable of helping women in cancer therapy to get out of their problematic boundary, at least from a psychological point of view”. These are the words of Filippo De Caterina, Corporate Affairs Director of L’Oréal Italyon the sidelines of “The rediscovered beauty”, the Civil Week fashion show organized in Milan by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of Acto Lombardia, La Forza and il Sorriso Onlus and Go5 Hand in hand with women Onlus.

De Caterina then explained that L’Oreal has been committed to this field for many years, standing alongside women who suffer to help them regain their smiles and, for this reason, attendance at the event is natural and part of the social role of the company: “We want to give these women the opportunity to look in the mirror and rediscover their smile after so many moments of difficulty”.