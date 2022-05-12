At the Allianz Cloud and on Dazn, the former world champion will say how strong King Toretto is, returning to defend the Wbo intercontinental title. Two supermediums with a different story

A night show promises to be at the Allianz Cloud and on Dazn (from 18.45 on Friday) for the Milan Boxing Night: the meeting organized by Matchromm and Opi Since 82 will focus on the defense of the Wbo intercontinental title of the Supermedi that Daniele Scardina, the boxer who attracts the stars to ringside, gives away against the Roman Giovanni De Carolis, former WBA world champion. The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Allianz Cloud, will also see a second main event that certifies the growth of the women’s movement, enhanced by the historic match at Madison Square Garden between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano: Maria Cecchi will attack the crown of supergallo held by the Spanish Mary Romero, a very difficult opponent on paper for the Italian. “But I’m happy to challenge a champion of this level, who has already defended her belt – explains the 26-year-old from Rome -. I want to become the face of women’s boxing. I would also like to give advice to all the girls who practice this sport: become professionals and do not remain amateurs, it is a priceless experience “. In a sold out building, among the five thousand spectators there will also be characters from the world of cinema, sport and music: Gue ‘Pequeno will accompany Daniele Scardina to the ring on the notes of “Lifestyle”.

Atmosphere and experience – The thirty-seven-year-old challenger De Carolis knows about world atmospheres. Which is said like this: “As always, I prepared myself 100%, I didn’t leave anything to chance, really nothing. It was a long preparation, in some ways different from the others. I can’t wait to get to the ring to reap what we have sown in recent months. On the weak and strong points of Scardina we worked with the master, something that we still keep in the dark. I invite you to see them directly on Friday. We are ready for anything. Like when I train, the day of the match I have to bring out everything and beyond what I have inside “. He will cling to the memories and the craft: “The memories of the world title? They give me strength and awareness of where we started and where we want to go. Experience an advantage? Yes, they are like reversing the odds. I have always had a difficult task when I have fought important matches. I found myself in situations where I was always seen as underdog. So it’s a situation I’m comfortable with, because I know the points I have to touch. I am a boxer who has always tried to make mental and tactical plans. I get an idea of ​​what I have to bring to the field, of what he will bring. At the level of experience I speak of this. Boxing is rhythm, endurance, but cunning and other dynamics must also be taken into consideration. As if you come into a forest, you meet a bear, if you put a punch with a bear it becomes difficult. If, on the other hand, you think and decide which tactic to use to beat him, you think about it and maybe you can win. ” See also Yamaha, fear of losing Quartararo: "It's our priority"

Head – Then Giovanni goes further: “In my opinion on a mental level it will be an important match. He will have his plan and I will try to spoil it. I character? Boxing for me has always been a way, the main way. When I was asked to collaborate on this film, I was thrilled because I was talking about my sport in different fields. I was lucky enough to meet the two directors of the film Ghiaccio, Fabrizio Moro and Alessio Leonardis. We shared these two months of training which have been a wonderful experience for me. It’s not really a question of the character, it’s that I’ve been in a different environment, I liked it and these friends will be there tomorrow. The pressure. In every match you always have pressure on you. Regardless of the opponent. In every match you play credibility. I remember that when I won the world championship there was my opponent Feigenbutz who on the big screen before entering the ring was framed while he was shearing a sheep saying that he would do so with the Italian. Yes, the mental aspect is very difficult. My balance comes from a strong study, a strong dedication. I’m someone who likes to control, to keep everything under control. And to keep everything under control he must know himself and must know boxing. But not just as a workout, but as a gym. I train the boys and see all the details. I read stories. I see things that happen in fights when I go abroad, I try to get a little bit. Every detail. Future? I have always thought that boxing is my way. Which takes me once to the cinema, once to follow the boys, once to meet people who discover boxing but do something else. I worked as a stunt. I have done several things through boxing. People I met along the way. Sometimes I enjoyed organizing events for neo pro ‘or amateur boxers. What do I like or dislike about Scardina? I’ve never thought of anything I don’t like about him. There must be respect. I think the thing that is fine is to create attention for two boxers who still want to have their say in the same category. We are both honored to be part of this. Maybe in Italy it can spark opinions and competitive spirit, but on a sporting level. I’m only concerned with what’s inside the square, not outside. There is maximum respect. We are two prepared people who want to bring home the result. Boxing is a sport where you play everything every time. I never make plans after the match. I remember when I was 23 I was beaten for the first time in Ukraine. And when I returned to Rome, someone already told me, while my wife had been expecting my daughter for six months: “Ah but who makes you do it, boxing is a tough sport, forget it”. And there were thoughts like “oh maybe they’re right”. But the passion was so very high… it happened at 23, let alone now. I just have to worry about doing what I like as long as I have the urge and the desire to do it “. See also The World Cup supports Italy: we are history, without the Azzurri the tournament loses

Derby? Of passion – Chiosa Scardina: “It is an Italian derby but it must not become a bell tower derby. It’s sport, it’s love, it’s passion. We both represent Italy in a magical event for our boxing. The numbers speak for themselves. It will be a great match, certainly one of the most important of my career, against a great Italian champion. The World Cup? I don’t know how long it is but I’m definitely getting closer. I train for this and this match will help me grow and test myself “. It is up to De Carolis to understand now how strong Scardina is.

