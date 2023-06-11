De Bruyne out. The Belgian’s match lasted just over half an hour, then he was replaced due to a muscle problem. His fate was bitter, also because it had already happened in 2021, in the last final played by City and lost against Chelsea. In that case, the Manchester midfielder went off after an hour following a tough head-to-head clash with Rudiger (when the result was already 1-0 for the Blues). This time he leaves the field due to a muscle problem. KDB collapses on the ground in the 29th minute, tries a couple of shots and a play on the right out, then gives up and goes out. Instead of him Foden. Guardiola forced to give up one of his totems after just thirty minutes.